Man City agree €55m fee for Benfica’s Rúben Dias

Pep Guardiola set to make Portuguese centre-half his latest defensive signing

Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City have agreed a €55 million fee with Benfica for the centre-back Rúben Dias. Photograph: Manuel De Almeida/EPA

Manchester City have agreed a €55 million fee with Benfica for the centre-back Rúben Dias, with Nicolás Otamendi heading the other way as part of the deal.

The Portugal international has agreed a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side, while Otamendi will join Benfica on a three-year deal. The Argentinian will leave City for a €15m fee after five seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Dias will now fly to Manchester to complete a medical and should be unveiled later this week. The 23-year-old is a product of Benfica’s academy and has 19 international caps. The defender was named man of the match in Portugal’s 2019 Nations League final victory over Netherlands.

Guardiola has already recruited Nathan Aké this summer in a bid to strengthen his defence. City had been keen on Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly but were unwilling to meet the Italian club’s €80m asking price.

Dias’ arrival may mean that Eric García is allowed to join Barcelona. The centre-back wants to move with his City contract expiring next summer, and the La Liga side are expected to step up their interest. Jean-Clair Todibo may be sold to raise funds, with Everton and Fulham reportedly interested in the French defender. - Guardian

