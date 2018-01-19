Loris Karius set for extended run as Liverpool’s first keeper

Jürgen Klopp has told Loris Karius it is time to deliver after installing the goalkeeper as Liverpool’s first choice. The German was picked ahead of Simon Mignolet for last Sunday’s 4-3 win over Manchester City, and is set for an extended run.

He was beaten at his near post by Leroy Sané. “It is a difficult job being a goalkeeper or centre-half at Liverpool because no one forgives you one mistake,” Klopp said. “Obviously since I’m in it feels like ‘wow’, if our goalkeeper makes a mistake it is a disaster and if another goalkeeper makes a mistake he is still a fantastic goalkeeper and we should buy him. I am fine with our goalkeeper situation.

“Yes, Loris could have made a save for the first goal against Man City even though I thought it was a world-class finish. He is a really good goalkeeper, and we brought him in because we wanted him to play. But of course Loris has to deliver and he knows that.”

Karius has started four league games this season. “There are a lot of really good things in his game which are natural and I like them,” Klopp said.

Earlier in the week, Simon Mignolet, who has not played since the New Year’s Day win at Burnley, said he was considering his future at the club after Karius replaced him as first choice.

“After everything that has happened this season, I know where I stand and the situation has become clearer. I always try to stay calm, and I have already grown stronger from such situations,” he said.

“But of course I also have to think about my own future, the only thing I can do is focus on the training and do my best. I’m 30 years old, and the World Cup is coming in. This situation can not last too long, that’s clear. I cannot say more about it.”