Liverpool want to ‘fulfil the wishes’ of fans at home, says Klopp

Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s performance in the win over Crystal Palace epitomised his side’s desire to end the club’s 30-year wait for the league title.

Anything but a victory for Manchester City when they travel to face Chelsea on Thursday night would see Liverpool crowned champions for the first time since 1990 after a scintillating display saw the champions-elect sweep to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mané.

Klopp, who admitted he will watch the match at Stamford Bridge – although “not to prepare a celebration” but because Liverpool face City in their next fixture – heaped praise on his players after they recorded a 23rd consecutive victory at Anfield that means they require just two points to seal a first Premier League title.

“You should not underestimate how much this team wants it. You should not,” he said. “This team really wants it. They want to fulfil the wishes of the people at home. Really. We all have a common dream but we have to work for it and we have to work our way for it. We cannot play like other teams but we can play pretty good stuff and that’s what the boys did tonight.”

Klopp added: “I don’t think the game could have been better. My boys played like everyone was in the stadium. Imagine if this stadium was full today and people could experience that performance live? I liked it a lot. I liked the game so much. 4-0 up in 87th minute and four of our players chasing a Crystal Palace player like he has the only ball in the world.”

Klopp also revealed that he had given a speech before the game in an attempt to inspire them to victory, while Alexander-Arnold admitted the title is now within touching distance.

“We know we’re in that position but we won’t get overly excited,” he said. “A lot of us will watch it tomorrow but we know Man City are a very good team. We’ve still got to prepare for the game next week regardless. We’ve still got seven games left I think and we’re going to try and get all 21 points from those games. It’s great to be back at Anfield after what has gone on. It couldn’t have gone any better for us, so we’re made up with the win.” – Guardian