Liverpool set to complete move for Ibrahima Konaté

Jürgen Klopp has decided against a permanent transfer for Ozan Kabak

Mark Dobson

Young French defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to join Liverpool. Photograph: Cathrin Mueller/EPA

Young French defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to join Liverpool. Photograph: Cathrin Mueller/EPA

 

Liverpool look set to complete a £35m move for the RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konaté with Jürgen Klopp deciding against a permanent transfer for Ozan Kabak.

The France Under-21 international, who turned 22 on Tuesday, has been a long-term target of Liverpool and, having qualified for next season’s Champions League, Klopp has been given the green light for the deal. The club are on the verge of triggering the release clause of €41m (£35.5m), which must be paid in one lump sum.

With Liverpool now set on signing Konaté on a five-year contract, Kabak will return to Schalke following the expiry of his loan deal. The 21-year-old was signed in January, along with Preston’s Ben Davies – who failed to make an appearance for Liverpool in the final four months of the season – as cover for the injured centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joël Matip.

All three are expected to be fit for pre-season and, following the impressive form of Nat Phillips, Liverpool are looking to bolster their defensive ranks at the end of a campaign that highlighted the lack of squad depth.

The news will come as a blow for Schalke who were relegated from the Bundesliga this season. They are keen to offload Kabak and had offered Liverpool an option to buy the defender for £18m. Leipzig – on the lookout for a replacement for Konaté – and Leicester have already been linked with a move for the Turkey international.

The 20-year-old Rhys Williams, who made 19 appearances for Liverpool and finished the season as Phillips’ regular partner, is likely to be sent out on loan to a Football League club following a successful spell at non-league Kidderminster earlier in his career.

Meanwhile, one player leaving Anfield permanently – Gini Wijnaldum – looks set to sign for Barcelona after his agent held talks at the Camp Nou. The midfielder, who will depart Liverpool on a free transfer, has consistently been linked with Barça and is on the verge of signing a three-year contract.

He will link up with Sergio Agüero who will play his final game for Manchester City on Saturday in the Champions League final. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.