Liverpool’s Joe Gomez suffers lower leg fracture

Joe Gomez could be out for six weeks after Liverpool confirmed he suffered a lower leg fracture in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Burnley. The England defender was carried off on a stretcher in the first half at Turf Moor after a challenge with Ben Mee.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Gomez’s injury was further assessed by the Reds’ medical team at Melwood on Thursday. Initial indications suggest the 21-year-old is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though this is dependent on how his treatment and rehabilitation programmes progress.”

Sean Dyche on Thursday came out fighting in response to Jürgen Klopp’s criticism of Burnley’s tackling. Klopp said he asked the referee, Stuart Attwell, to curb the hosts’ sliding tackles despite accepting they were not fouls. Burnley’s manager commended his players for their tackling, citing a Phil Bardsley challenge on Albert Moreno, which was not given as a foul, as the only dubious one.

He said of Klopp’s remarks: “I was a little bit confused. I think he said there was a sliding tackle from some distance that everyone liked and it was a good tackle but you’re not allowed to do that tackle.

“There were some excellent tackles last night. I think the only one that was questionable was Bardo’s. I think Ben Mee’s was a fantastic tackle, and I think Gomez realised that. That was the messages we got after. We send him our best if there is any injury but it’s not from a bad tackle. Of course football managers can question whatever they want but I don’t think they can reinvent the rules.”

Dyche also accused Daniel Sturridge of a first-half dive. “It’s funny, he didn’t reference Daniel Sturridge’s cheating,” he said. “He never got touched, nothing near him, and actually got a free-kick.

“I watched Liverpool as a kid and was a Liverpool fan growing up and they had a fantastic side of skill, will, demand and a physical edge. If that has gone, or the suggestion is you’re not allowed to make those tackles that our lads made last night, and it’s been replaced by cheating, I absolutely am happy to be old-fashioned.

“I just can’t believe Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool fans – and I don’t believe they do – would want cheating in the game and sacrifice good, honest challenges.”