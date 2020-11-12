Liverpool’s Joe Gomez out for ‘significant part’ of season after knee surgery
Surgery was to repair tendon in his left knee, with no damage to any knee ligaments
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee and will begin a rehabilitation programme, the Premier League champions have announced. File photograph: PA
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss a “significant part” of the rest of the season after having surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.
Gomez sustained the injury during a training session with England on Wednesday and was withdrawn from the squad before Thursday’s friendly against Ireland.
Liverpool said in a statement that Gomez had undergone surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee, with “no damage to any other associated knee ligaments”.
“The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery,” the club added.
“No time scale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.”
Gomez’s injury is a massive blow to manager Jurgen Klopp whose side are already without key centre back Virgil van Dijk because of a season-ending knee injury.
Liverpool, third in the standings with 17 points from eight games, host second-placed Leicester City on November 21st after the international break.