Liverpool’s 30-year wait ends as Premier League title is secured

Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title is over after they were confirmed as Premier League champions.

Second-placed Manchester City had to win at Chelsea to prolong the Reds’ wait for at least another week but fell to a 2-1 defeat on Thursday night.

It means Jürgen Klopp’s side have won the title – the club’s first since 1990 – with a record seven games to spare.

Liverpool’s remarkable league campaign has seen them win 28 of their 31 fixtures.

They can break City’s Premier League record of 100 points for a campaign if they go on to win five of their remaining seven matches.

The Reds’ title success is the 19th in the club’s history, moving them one behind Manchester United’s English record.

Liverpool will take to the field for the first time as champions next Thursday, when they travel to Manchester City.

Kenny Dalglish, who won three league titles as Liverpool manager, told BT Sport: “I think back then if you’d have said it would take 30 years you’d have been arrested and sectioned, but sometimes things happen.

“The last two years since Jürgen came in, it has been very, very positive all the way. He’s been fantastic and he epitomises everything that Liverpool stands for. He respects everyone at the club.

“It’s not just a one-off as last year they came within a point of it and won the European Cup and a World Club Cup too, so onwards and upwards and I think there will be plenty more days to look forward to as long as Jürgen is there.

“It takes a fantastic dressingroom to win things. You don’t win anything with division, it takes solidarity, and Liverpool from top to bottom have been together.”

“It takes hard work to dominate the English league when you’ve got sides of the quality of Manchester City, but Manchester City’s problems have always been across the back four, I think, and they have missed Vincent Kompany and I don’t think they have replaced him. They need a replacement for him but they have some fantastic players and they are going to lose another of their best ones in [David] Silva.

“But there are a lot of great teams – Chelsea and Manchester United are kicking on for next year – so I don’t think you can dominate easily.

“There’s no arrogance or big heads in the dressingroom, no Jack The Lad who thinks they are bigger or better than anyone else.

“I remember Bob Paisley said once after the European Cup win in Rome that he didn’t want a drink, he wanted to get drunk on the occasion and the atmosphere and remember it, but [holding up a glass of Champagne] I never took your advice, I’m sorry.”

Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry paid tribute to the team’s “magnificent achievement”.

“This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club,” the American, head of Fenway Sports Group, tweeted.

“It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

“This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship – the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy.

“LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

“It is said, ‘We are Liverpool’. You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward – a historic club making history once again.”