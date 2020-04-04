Liverpool place some non-playing staff on furlough

Club confirm staff will receive 100 per cent of salaries with help from government scheme

Liverpool have placed some non-playing staff on forlough, meaning the government will pay 80% of their wages. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Liverpool have announced they have placed some non-playing staff on furlough as the Premier League remains suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as Premier League clubs are meeting with representatives of players and managers to discuss possible wage cuts during the suspension.

With regards to those furloughed, a club statement said: “The club have confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.

“Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended.”

The statement added: “Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club — on and off the pitch - with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.

“There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing.”

The club also said a “significant” donation had been made to St Andrews foodbank in north Liverpool from first-team players and the Liverpool FC Foundation, while the club have launched their own foodbank appeal.

