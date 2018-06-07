Liverpool on verge of completing Nabil Fekir signing

French striker will be Liverpool’s second major transfer of the summer so far

Andy Hunter

French forward Nabil Fekir is set to make the switch from Lyon to Liverpool. Photo: Getty Images

French forward Nabil Fekir is set to make the switch from Lyon to Liverpool. Photo: Getty Images

 

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Nabil Fekir on Friday after meeting Lyon’s €60m valuation of the France international.

Fekir is on the verge of becoming Jürgen Klopp’s second major transfer of the summer, with Anfield officials having agreed a deal worth an initial €55m to the French club plus €5m in bonuses. The Lyon captain has informed his boyhood club of his preference for Anfield and the deal is expected to be finalised before the 24-year-old heads to the World Cup.

Jean-Michel Aulas, the Lyon president, told his club’s website on Thursday that the deal was “at a standstill” and unlikely to be concluded before the World Cup. Liverpool, however, continued to press ahead with negotiations and appear to have broken Aulas’s resolve to keep the attacking midfielder until after the World Cup in the hope of starting an auction.

Fekir is due to undergo a Liverpool medical at Clairefontaine, the France national team’s training base, before signing terms on Friday. Didier Deschamps’ side play their final World Cup warm-up game against the USA in Lyon on Saturday and the manager had instructed his squad to settle any outstanding transfer business before flying to Russia.

Liverpool have already signed the defensive midfielder Fabinho from Monaco for €49.7m and Naby Keita will arrive from Red Bull Leipzig this summer for €60m. They have also registered interest in Xherdan Shaqiri, who is available for €13.5m-€15.3m after Stoke City’s relegation from the Premier League.

“The deal is at a standstill, there is no way forward,” Aulas had claimed. “The deal will certainly not be closed during the World Cup and I don’t think there will be any change before the World Cup. We haven’t set a price tag because we haven’t discussed this [Fekir’s transfer] yet.”

Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid have also been linked with Fekir, who can operate in a number of forward roles and would in effect be Philippe Coutinho’s replacement at Anfield. But his determination to join Klopp’s team and Liverpool’s willingness to go to €60m appears to have altered the stance of the Lyon president. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.