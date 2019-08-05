Liverpool have made an offer for Spaniard Adrián

Liverpool have offered former West Ham goalkeeper Adrián the opportunity to replace Simon Mignolet as understudy to Alisson.

The Spanish keeper is a free agent having been released by West Ham at the end of last season and has been considering a return to his homeland with Real Valladolid.

But Liverpool have moved swiftly to replace Bruges-bound Mignolet and want the 32-year-old to provide experienced back-up to their established Brazil international.

Jürgen Klopp had been reluctant to lose Mignolet this summer despite the Belgium international’s determination to move in search of regular first team football after losing his place to Loris Karius and then Alisson.

Bruges’ offer of £6.4m rising to £8.2m with add-ons changed Liverpool’s stance, however, and Mignolet will have a medical in Belgium today before bringing to a close a six-year Anfield career.

(Guardian services)