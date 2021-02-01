Liverpool complete signing of Preston North End’s Ben Davies

Liverpool have completed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston on a long-term contract.

The 25-year-old centre-back has bolstered Liverpool’s defensive ranks, the initial fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, plus structured add-ons.

Davies told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m obviously delighted to be here. It’s a huge opportunity.

“Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came (out) but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible.

“I’d be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players (at the club).”

Davies made 145 appearances for Preston, scoring two goals, following his senior debut in January 2013.

“I’ve never actually been to Anfield and I haven’t had a look around yet,” he said. “I had a quick look out and had a look at the pitch and it looks like carpet, which obviously you’d expect.

I haven’t actually walked out of the tunnel yet, so I’m looking forward to that. Just to be in this kind of atmosphere is brilliant.

“I want to come in and play games to start with, I want to get my foot in the door and make myself a Premier League player rather than obviously a Championship player. And then take it from there really.”

Liverpool were also interested in bringing in Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car but that became problematic so they have now switched their attention to a loan deal for Schalke’s Ozan Kabak.

West Brom have completed the deadline-day loan signing of Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo and are closing in on Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Yokuslu’s arrival follows those of Mbaye Diagne, who moved on loan from Galatasaray, and Robert Snodgrass, while the Baggies have also agreed to take England international Maitland-Niles on loan for the rest of the season.

Southampton were interested in Maitland-Niles but they pulled out because the player did not appear sold on the switch and are now eyeing up a move for Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to join West Brom on loan. Photograph: Peter Powell/Getty

Bournemouth are interested in Shane Long but Saints would only let the striker leave if they can get in a replacement like the Cherries’ Josh King, which looks unlikely at the moment.

There will be no incomings to boost Manchester United’s Premier League title bid but teenager Teden Mengi will spend the rest of the season playing under Wayne Rooney at Derby.

Chelsea have chosen not to send Billy Gilmour out on loan. New Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants the teen star to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, poured cold water on talk Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke could leave the club.

Glenn Murray is looking forward to working with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton again after he completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

The 37-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Watford, but was recalled by the Seagulls and allowed to bring his long association with the Premier League club to an end.

West Ham defender Winston Reid has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old New Zealand international spent the first half of the season on loan with MLS side Sporting Kansas City after recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in March 2018.

Galatasaray have completed the signing of United States defender DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle, who have been linked with a loan move for Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury among others.

The success or otherwise of their search for midfield reinforcements could have an impact on Matt Ritchie’s proposed return to Bournemouth.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has left Everton to return to Danish side Midtjylland, his first professional club.

The 32-year-old did not make a first-team appearance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side following his move from Huddersfield in 2019.

Norwich have completed the signing of former Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Birmingham have completed the permanent signing of teenage forward Keyendrah Simmonds from Manchester City while Blackburn have signed left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe for an undisclosed fee.