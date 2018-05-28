Liverpool complete signing of Fabinho from Monaco

Liverpool have agreed a £40m fee with Monaco for Brazil midfielder Fabinho as a replacement for Emre Can as Jürgen Klopp steps up his summer recruitment drive.

Negotiations with the Ligue 1 side over a €45m (£40m) fee plus another potential €5m in add-ons have been ongoing for several days, with a statement from Liverpool on Monday night confirming that the 24-year-old will move to Anfield on July 1st.

“I am really excited about this move,” Fabinho told Liverpool’s website.

“This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional. A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over.

“I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club. I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”

Manchester United had also been credited with an interest in the player, whose agent is Jorge Mendes but are now expected to sign Fabinho’s international team-mate Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk instead.

Germany international Can is expected to leave Anfield for Juventus having rejected the offer of a new contract, with reports in Italy that he was due to complete a medical this week.

The signing of Fabinho therefore represents something of a coup for Liverpool, who have already secured the arrival of Guinea midfielder Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig this summer and have held talks to sign France forward Nabil Fekir from Lyon. – Guardian service