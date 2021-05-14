Liverpool blast past Man United; golf happy to remain quiet on Saudi breakaway

Liverpool gave their top four hopes a boost last night as they beat Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford. The home side took the lead through Bruno Fernandes but Jürgen Klopp’s side quickly gained the upperhand with Diogo Jota, a Roberto Firmino double and a late Mo Salah goal powering Liverpool to victory. Before the game United fans had staged more anti-Glazer protests outside Old Trafford and a Liverpool bus was blocked on its way to the team hotel hours before kick-off. Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville described the ring of steel erected around Old Trafford as being like “a prison”. However, both teams arrived at the ground to play the match while two arrests were made outside. In the day’s earlier game Aston Villa and Everton played out a 0-0 draw at Villa Park.

On to rugby and Leinster will meet Ulster at the RDS this evening hoping to continue their impressive run against the northern province. Caelan Doris makes his return to Leo Cullen’s side and while the Rainbow Cup has been plagued by a lack of a concrete format, tonight’s match represents a chance for players to show their form ahead of Ireland Tests in the summer. The same applies at Thomond Park where Munster meet Connacht with the home side looking to continue their good run of form while Craig Casey is among those hoping to make an impression.