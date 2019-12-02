Liverpool and Everton drawn together again in FA Cup third round

Merseyside clubs also met in a third-round clash at Anfield in 2018

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their second goal during the FA Cup third-round match against Everton at Anfield in January, 2018. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The FA Cup third round will feature a Merseyside derby for the second time in three years after Liverpool were drawn at home to Everton, while Manchester City were handed a home game against Port Vale.

Manchester United face tricky trip to Wolves, while Tottenham must travel to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Arsenal welcome Leeds to the Emirates, while Chelsea were also handed a home tie against high-flying second-tier opposition, with Nottingham Forest heading to Stamford Bridge.

A non-league side will get the chance to beat a Premier League team, with AFC Fylde drawn away at Sheffield United. – Guardian

FA Cup third round draw

Arsenal v Leeds
Bournemouth v Luton
Birmingham v Blackburn
Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City v Shrewsbury
Bristol Rovers/Plymouth v Coventry/Ipswich
Brentford v Stoke
Burnley v Peterborough
Burton v Northampton
Cardiff v Forest Green/Carlisle
Charlton v West Brom
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Derby
Eastleigh/Crewe v Barnsley
Fulham v Aston Villa
Fleetwood v Portsmouth Gillingham v West Ham
Leicester v Wigan
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester City v Port Vale
Middlesbrough v Tottenham
Millwall v Newport
Oxford v Exeter/Hartlepool
Preston v Norwich
QPR v Swansea
Reading v Blackpool
Rochdale/Boston v Newcastle
Sheffield Utd v AFC Fylde
Solihull Moors/Rotherham v Hull
Southampton v Huddersfield
Watford v Tranmere
Wolves v Manchester Utd

Ties to be played January 3rd-6th.

