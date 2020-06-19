Leroy Sané set to leave Man City after turning down contract

Leroy Sané is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola said he had turned down a new deal.

The Germany international made his return from a year out with a knee ligament injury against Arsenal on Wednesday, but is not looking set for a long-term future with City.

He has 12 months left on his deal and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, with Guardiola saying on Friday he will be able to leave if his club can find a buyer.

“Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract,” Guardiola said.

“The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.”

Guardiola added that David Silva and Claudio Bravo will stay with the club until the end of the extended season, having initially been due to leave at the end of June.