Leicester set to reject £70m offer from Man United for Maguire

Defender is understood to be open to a move away with manchester City also interested

Manchester United’s £70million offer for Harry Maguire will be rejected as it falls short of Leicester’s valuation. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester United’s £70million offer for Harry Maguire will be rejected as it falls short of Leicester’s valuation. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

Manchester United’s £70million offer for Harry Maguire will be rejected as it falls short of Leicester’s valuation, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add an elite-level centre-back, with the Old Trafford club targeting the England defender just as they did last summer.

However, Leicester do not want to sell Maguire and are under no financial pressure to let the 26-year-old leave the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the former Sheffield United and Hull player, but United have made their move with an offer in the region of £70m.

Maguire is currently on holiday having been given an extended break following his part in England’s Nations League campaign in Portugal.

And, while not the type to agitate for a move, it’s understood the centre-back has made Leicester aware he is open to exploring other opportunities.

That is a different stance to last summer, when interest was swatted away by the Foxes before the England international signed a new and improved deal through to 2023.

United have already signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a deal rising to £50m, while they are keen on Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff having also snapped up Daniel James from Swansea.

Burnley’s James Tarkowski is a potential replacement for Maguire at Leicester but the Foxes have Filip Benkovic returning from a loan spell with Celtic, where he worked with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers before the Northern Irishman moved to the midlands in February.

Maguire joined Leicester from Hull for £17m two years ago and has made 76 appearances for the club, scoring five times.

He also has 20 caps for England, scoring once in last summer’s 2-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.