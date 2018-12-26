Leicester inflict second defeat in a row on Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team take the lead but hosts respond through Albrighton and Pereira

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Paul Doyle at King Power Stadium

Sergio Aguero reacts to Leicester City’s second goal at King Power Stadium. Photograph: Getty Images

Leicester City 2 Manchester City 1

Manchester City’s unhappy Christmas continued as Leicester fought back from a goal down to inflict another defeat on the champions, who also had Fabian Delph sent off. Pep Guardiola’s side thus fell below Tottenham Hotspur to third in table, seven points adrift off leaders Liverpool. The title is a two-horse race? City hope not.

Leicester deserved to add the scalp of Pep Guardiola’s team to that of Chelsea, which they claimed on Saturday. They did so thanks to a superb long-range goal by Ricardo Pereira eight minutes from time. Marc Albrighton had headed an equaliser in the first half, five minutes after Bernardo Silva shot the visitors into the lead.

Marc Albrighton of Leicester City scores against Manchester City at The King Power Stadium. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
