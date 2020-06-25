Leeds remove cardboard cutout of Osama bin Laden from stands

Fans have had the chance to send in photos and have the cutouts put on seats

Leeds says 15,000 cutouts will be placed in the stands for their remaining Championship games. Photo: Getty Images

Leeds says 15,000 cutouts will be placed in the stands for their remaining Championship games. Photo: Getty Images

 

Leeds have stepped up checks to “ensure there are no more offensive images” after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

An image of the former al-Qaeda leader was included among cardboard cut-outs of fans put in place for Saturday’s home game against Fulham.

Fans were invited to send in images of themselves or loved ones to be used at a cost of £25 after football’s authorities ruled matches would resume behind-closed-doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Leeds supporter posted a picture on Twitter, showing an image of himself sat among the other ‘crowdies’ next to one of Bin Laden.

Leeds revealed earlier this month that around 15,000 ‘crowdies’ will be placed in seats for their five remaining home games.

In a similar prank, a cardboard cut-out image of Dominic Cummings appeared in a seat at an NRL game in Australia last month following a controversial trip the aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson made during lockdown.

Leeds, second in the Sky Bet Championship table, play third-placed Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.