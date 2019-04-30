Leeds Patrick Bamford charged with deception of match official

Anwar El Ghazi has had his red card rescinded after drama between Leeds and Villa

Leeds’ Patrick Bamford has been charged after feigning injury which got Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi sent off. Photo: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images

Leeds’ Patrick Bamford has been charged after feigning injury which got Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi sent off. Photo: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images

 

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford has been charged with “successful deception of a match official”, the Football Association has announced.

Bamford clutched at his face during a mass altercation between Leeds and Aston Villa players during a heated Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road on Sunday — with Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi sent off as a result.

There was no contact made between El Ghazi, whose red card has been rescinded, and Bamford — who has now been hit with an FA charge and faces a two-match ban which could see him miss the first leg of Leeds’ play-off semi-final.

Both clubs have also been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 72nd minute as a ruckus occurred after Mateusz Klich had given Leeds the lead.

A statement from the FA read: “Anwar El Ghazi will be available for Aston Villa’s next three matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission. The forward was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL Championship fixture against Leeds United on Sunday [28/04/2019].

“Patrick Bamford has subsequently been charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’. It is alleged the Leeds United player’s behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct. The forward has until 18:00 on Wednesday [01/05/2019] to respond to the charge.

“In addition, Leeds United and Aston Villa have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20. It is alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 72nd minute of the fixture. Both clubs have until 18:00 on Friday [03/05/2019] to provide a response.”

The incident stemmed after Klich put Leeds in front despite Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia lying injured an requiring treatment.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa instructed his players to allow Villa to score an equaliser from the kick-off as the game finished 1-1 and ended United’s hopes of gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Instead, Bielsa’s side will go into the play-offs after Norwich and Sheffield United secured the top two positions in the Championship.

The FA also said that an incident involving Villa’s Conor Hourihane was considered “not seen” by a panel of former referees but that the governing body deemed it not to be violent conduct so no further action would be taken.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.