Leeds handed Championship crown after Brentford lose at Stoke

Leeds have their first silverware for 28 years without kicking a ball after being crowned Sky Bet Championship winners.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men saw their 16-year Premier League exile end on Friday as West Brom lost at Huddersfield and were then upgraded to champions as Brentford were beaten at Stoke on Saturday afternoon. They are five points clear at the top and uncatchable as both West Brom and Brentford have only one game remaining.

The West Brom result sparked a night of celebration at Elland Road and Leeds will take the party to Derby on Sunday for their penultimate game of the season.

Lifting the second-tier crown will see Leeds open the trophy cabinet for the first time since 1992 when they won the old First Division and Charity Shield titles.

Brentford missed the chance to move into the Championship’s automatic-promotion places as their eight-match winning run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Stoke.

Avoiding defeat would have seen the Bees replace West Brom in second spot ahead of Wednesday’s final round of fixtures. But Lee Gregory’s close-range finish in the 38th minute, on the follow-up after David Raya parried an effort by Sam Clucas, proved the only goal of the game as Stoke’s safety was sealed.

Neeskens Kebano and Aleksandar Mitrovic both scored twice and Bobby Reid was also on target for Fulham as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-3. Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice for the Owls either side of Jacob Murphy’s effort.

Fulham are now one point behind Brentford and two behind West Brom. If the latter win on the final day they will be guaranteed promotion. However, if they lose and Brentford do not to win their last game then Fulham will go up. The Cottagers’ goal difference is 16 behind West Brom’s and 27 behind Brentford’s so anything else will not be enough.

Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano scores against Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage. Photograph: PA

In the day’s other early kick-off, Macauley Bonne’s stoppage-time equaliser dented the survival hopes of Wigan and boosted Charlton’s as he earned the hosts a crucial point in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Jamal Lowe and Kieran Dowell had put the administration-hit Latics on track for a sixth win in eight, but Charlton boss Lee Bowyer saw ex-Leyton Orient forward Bonne net late on at The Valley to ensure survival remains in their hands.

Charlton head to champions Leeds on the final day, while Wigan host Fulham knowing they may need a result at the DW Stadium, especially if a looming 12-point deduction is implemented.

The big match at the bottom of the table between Hull and Luton saw the Hatters hand themselves a huge survival lifeline with a 1-0 victory.

Kazenga LuaLua scored the only goal five minutes from time and Luton are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference. Hull’s situation, meanwhile, is desperate, being three points adrift of safety heading into the final game of the campaign.

Cardiff maintained their position in the play-offs with a 3-1 success at Middlesbrough.

Sean Morrison’s opener and a double from Josh Murphy put the Welsh side firmly in control. Britt Assombalonga pulled a goal back for the hosts before Jonny Howson was sent off.

Swansea remain in the hunt for the top six after Connor Roberts’ strike secured a 1-0 win at Bristol City, who missed the chance to level things up when Famara Diedhiou hit the post with a penalty.

There were plenty of goals at Ewood Park where Sam Gallagher delivered the decisive strike as Blackburn beat Reading 4-3, the same scoreline at Loftus Road where Millwall’s play-off hopes ended with defeat to QPR.

Patrick Bauer and Brad Potts were on target for Preston as they concluded their home campaign with a 2-0 win against Birmingham, who are two points above the bottom three.