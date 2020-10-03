Leeds battle back against Man City to earn a point

Moreno’s second half equaliser was enough for Marcelo Bielsa’s side to salvage a draw

Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his team’s equaliser against Manchester City at Elland Road. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his team’s equaliser against Manchester City at Elland Road. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

 

Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Rodrigo Moreno’s first goal for Leeds United earned them a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday as visiting Pep Guardiola was denied victory against one of the men who inspired him to be a coach.

City’s Spanish boss has often spoken highly of Leeds’ Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, who Guardiola took advice from before going into management at Barcelona, with the two tacticians meeting for the first time in England.

City were dominant early on as they looked to quickly forget their shock 5-2 home defeat by Leicester City last time out, with Kevin De Bruyne almost opening the scoring with a clever free kick in the third minute – the post denying the Belgian.

Guardiola did not have to wait long, however, for his side to take the lead, with Raheem Sterling darting inside before firing home his first league goal of the season into the bottom corner in the 17th minute.

City continued to create chances, finishing the first half having had 12 shots at goal, but Leeds improved after the break, with Rodrigo pouncing on a mistake from City goalkeeper Ederson to equalise in the 59th minute.

Leeds even had chances to win, with Ederson tipping a goal-bound Rodrigo header onto the bar, but City weathered the storm. The result leaves Leeds in fifth place on seven points from four games ahead of City in 10th with four points from three matches.

