Leeds and West Brom both leave it late to claim wins and pull clear

Championship round-up: Preston lose at Derby County as top two open up some daylight

West Brom’s Matt Phillips and Sheffield Wednesday’s Jacob Murphy battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

West Brom’s Matt Phillips and Sheffield Wednesday’s Jacob Murphy battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

 

West Brom and Leeds both left it late as they moved clear of the pack at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Baggies were 2-1 winners over Sheffield Wednesday thanks to an 88th-minute penalty, while a last-minute own goal gave Leeds a 2-1 win at Luton.

With Preston losing at Derby, West Brom are top on 36 points and Leeds second on 34, with a three-point gap to North End in third.

Charlie Austin’s penalty was the clincher for West Brom, with Hal Robson-Kanu and Steven Fletcher (penalty) having traded earlier strikes. Liam Palmer was sent off for Wednesday in time added on.

At Kenilworth Road, Patrick Bamford’s goal for Leeds was cancelled out by James Collins, with James Pearson then putting through his own goal to win it for United, despite it looking as though Bamford was claiming it himself.

Brentford’s rise up the table continues, Ollie Watkins scoring the only goal as they beat Reading 1-0, while Martyn Waghorn’s strike was enough for Derby to see off Preston.

Jed Wallace’s impressive season continued as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 Millwall win at Swansea, while Ryan Yates was sent off as Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at Bristol City.

Marc Roberts earned Birmingham a point as they drew 1-1 at Huddersfield, for whom Fraizer Campbell had opened the scoring.

Michael O’Neill’s first home game in charge of Stoke ended in a second win thanks to Mame Biram Diouf’s 90th-minute goal in a 2-1 victory over Wigan.

Sam Morsy put Wigan ahead but Danny Batth equalised before Diouf’s late winner.

In the day’s early game, Neil Harris’s first game in charge of Cardiff ended in a 2-2 draw at Charlton.

Conor Gallagher and Jonathan Leko had the Addicks 2-0 up before the break, but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Lee Tomlin turned things around after it.

Bradley Dack scored a winner for Blackburn four minutes from time as Gerhard Struber’s first game in charge of Barnsley ended with a 3-2 defeat.

Dack (24) and Stewart Downing (69) twice put Rovers ahead, but Conor Chaplin and Cauley Woodrow twice replied, before Dack’s late winner.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.