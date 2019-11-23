Late Lacazette goal saves Arsenal blushes at home to Southampton

Arsenal 2 Southampton 2

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette’s added-time strike rescued a point in a 2-2 draw versus Southampton in the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday, a result that extended the Gunners’ winless run to six games in all competitions.

The visitors, who had picked up one point from their previous eight league games, twice led with goals from Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse and looked odds on to repeat their win at the same stadium last season.

But Lacazette, who had also cancelled out Southampton’s early opener, pounced late, although the home fans remained unimpressed and boos echoed round the ground at the end.

The draw left Arsenal in seventh place with 18 points from 13 games, while second-bottom Saints have nine.

Ings opened the scoring with his seventh goal in eight games after Ryan Bertrand rolled a quick free-kick into his path after eight minutes. The goal stood even though Arsenal complained that the ball was still moving when the free-kick was taken.

Lacazette equalised 10 minutes later but Southampton always looked dangerous and were awarded a spot kick when Ings was dragged back by Kieran Tierney.

Although Bernd Leno saved Ward-Prowse’s shot, the midfielder followed up as Saints, who had picked up one point from their previous eight league games, scented a rare win.

It was not to be as Lacazette’s final strike salvaged a draw for the home side but that will hardly ease the pressure on manager Unai Emery, who chose not to celebrate the goal.

Brighton 0 Leicester 2

Second-half goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy earned Leicester City a convincing 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

After failing to score with any of their first 11 attempts on goal, Leicester returned from the halftime break to punish Brighton twice and stay second in the table.

Perez, whose three previous league goals for Leicester came in a 9-0 rout of Southampton last month, found the net from close range after Vardy broke through on the right flank.

Vardy slotted home a penalty at the second attempt. The English striker’s initial attempt from the spot was saved but James Maddison’s rebound was chalked off by VAR for encroachment.

The visitors controlled possession from the kick-off and came close to a breakthrough twice inside five minutes, with Perez hitting the crossbar before Vardy’s header forced a diving save from Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

It was only after a change of approach from manager Brendan Rodgers that Leicester could capitalise on the break and record a seventh win in their last eight league matches.

Bournemouth 1 Wolves 2

Raul Jimenez continued his red-hot scoring streak as in-form Wolves made it eight Premier League games unbeaten with a 2-1 success at 10-man Bournemouth.

Mexico striker Jimenez claimed his sixth goal in seven games to double Wanderers’ lead after Joao Moutinho opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium with a superb free-kick.

Bournemouth, who played 53 minutes a man down after captain Simon Francis was sent off on his first top-flight start for 11 months, pulled one back in the second period through Steve Cook but were unable to salvage a point.

Victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors lifts them to fifth place in the table ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game at Braga, while the hosts drop to 11th after just one win from seven league fixtures.

Watford 0 Burnley 3

Bottom club Watford’s miserable season continued with a 3-0 defeat to a clinical Burnley at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watford have now gone 11 league home games without a win while the victory ended a run of eight away games without a victory for Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

The visitors took the lead through Kiwi international Chris Wood, who hooked home in the 53rd minute after a James Tarkowski header from a corner was deflected towards him -- the goal was Wood’s sixth in six games.

Ashley Barnes made it 2-0 from the spot in the 83rd minute, converting after a VAR review ruled Jose Holebas had fouled Barnes in the box.

Defender Tarkowski then wrapped up the win, beating Ben Foster at the second attempt after being left unmarked from a free-kick.

Everton 0 Norwich 2

Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny scored a brace of rare away goals to give struggling Norwich a 2-0 win over Everton, a result which sees them climb off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Boasting one of the poorest defences in the Premier League and an attack that hadn’t managed an away goal since Teemo Pukki’s strike in a 4-1 loss to Liverpool in their season opener on August 9th, Norwich looked to contain an Everton side that had won three of its last five games in all competitions.

After a goalless first half, Everton had a number of chances early in the second but it was Norwich that took the lead in the 55th minute, Pukki teeing up the onrushing Cantwell, who slotted home confidently.

Emboldened by the goal, the visitors enjoyed a brief period of dominance but soon found themselves under the cosh again as Everton poured forward looking for an equaliser.

Substitute Seamus Coleman slotted in on the right for Everton and sent a string of crosses and passes into the box as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Alex Iwobi all went close without scoring.

Srbeny replaced Pukki and scored almost immediately in stoppage time to secure their first away win of the season to put Norwich 18th on 10 points, while Everton slide to 15th place on 14 points.