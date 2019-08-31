Kurt Zouma subjected to racist abuse after own goal

Lampard calls on social media firms to register their users in order to stamp out racist comments

Kurt Zouma scores an own goal against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Getty Images

Kurt Zouma scores an own goal against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reiterated his demand for social media platforms to hold users accountable for online abuse after Kurt Zouma became the latest player to suffer.

The defender was subjected to racist comments on Twitter after his 87th-minute own goal that handed Sheffield United a point from a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

It comes less than three weeks after Tammy Abraham, who scored twice against the Blades on Saturday, was abused after he missed a penalty in the Super Cup shoot-out defeat to Liverpool.

Lampard, who staunchly criticised his club’s fans in the wake of Abraham’s abuse, says the guilty parties have to be held accountable.

“I am probably going over the ground I did with Tammy before,” he said. “Firstly it is a person that does it, wherever they are hiding from, and secondly we have to look at social media and the platforms and give them some accountability to actually have people register who can be chased down for it.

“I think it is simple, until we get to that, and no matter how horrible that conversation is, we get tired talking about it.

“Until there is some culpability, anyone can say anything to anyone. It’s not just racism, it could be calling them names, homophobia, sexism, it could be anything.

“If we allow it, then unfortunately in modern society it is out there and it has to be dealt with.”

Lampard confirmed that Chelsea intend to meet with some of the social media platforms to help try and stamp the abuse out.

“I think we have plans to do that,” he added. “Everyone knows with how I speak and the way the club act consistently where we want to go with it. Any player, we are clear about that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.