Klopp stresses no margin for error as Liverpool visit Wolves

Jürgen Klopp has said there is no margin for error in Liverpool’s challenge to Manchester City because Pep Guardiola’s team are performing like champions without a weakness.

Liverpool can establish a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League tonight when they visit Wolves.

Klopp’s side have won their past six league matches, are unbeaten in 18 Premier League fixtures and their total of 45 points is the club’s biggest after 17 games of a season. But the manager insists there can be no let-up because of the sustained excellence of the reigning champions.

“I have to respect that City are really, really, really good,” the manager said. “I can’t say that City are lucky here and lucky there. They aren’t. Every match day they are spot on.

“They were last year when they got 100 points and they stay in that mode. I have to say it, there’s no sign of weakness. In the first 15 minutes against Everton maybe, but that was 12.30pm after a Champions League game so it was an extended warm-up and there were balls flying around and missed passes. But after that they took charge of the game and won it comfortably. Thank you very much. Next one.

“They are the current champions and they still play like champions. We are all the challengers. That’s why we should concentrate on every game and not take any result for granted. We are all judged on that because they are the champions, they can do it, so it should be possible for us as well.”

Liverpool will again be without Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joël Matip at Molineux but, despite losing three right-sided defenders to injury, Klopp claims a replacement in January is unlikely.

The manager, who is hopeful of having Alexander-Arnold back from a foot problem for St Stephen’s Day, said: “I don’t know exactly what will happen until the transfer window closes. In the moment it looks that Joe and Joël will be back before the window closes, so why should we do that?

“I’m not sure it’s possible to get somebody just for January with the quality we need.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo insists his team are ready to topple Liverpool. The midlands team have won their last three games and are unbeaten against Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea this season leaving Nuno confident.

Big challenge

“It’s a big challenge for us, we are okay, we are prepared. We require a lot, it’s a fantastic team, a fantastic manager – what a game. They are at the top of the league and that says a lot. We are going to face one of the best teams in Europe and we look forward to it.

“It will be a packed Molineux, always supporting the team. A noisy Molineux, that is what we want and what we expect.

“ That’s what makes you proud when you have a bad moment and you come out of it. It doesn’t mean it can’t happen again but we are ready.”

Diogo Jota is out with a hamstring injury having come off in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth. He remains a doubt with Wolves unable to see the severity of the issue until the injury settles down.

“Diogo is not an option, all the others are options and we will try to compete to the maximum of our efforts and beliefs,” Nuno added.

Nuno also spared a thought for Jose Mourinho after his former Porto manager was dismissed as Manchester United boss on Tuesday. The pair worked together between 2002 and 2004 in Portugal.

He said: “When you speak about Jose Mourinho, personally he had an impact on me. I was a member of the squad in 2004 [when Porto won the Champions League] and that will stay forever.

“When you have someone who follows you and coaches you, you follow them and you do everything you can because you believe in that idea. That’s the impact Jose had on me and everyone in the squad, he taught us how to win.”

