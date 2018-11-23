Klopp: Mané deal shows players think Liverpool can win trophies

Senegal international signs new contract at Anfield until 2023

Paul Wilson

Sadio Mané has signed a deal that will keep him at Liverpool until 2023. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Jürgen Klopp believes Sadio Mané is enjoying the best form of his career and feels the forward’s decision to sign a new contract shows top players are confident they can win trophies at Liverpool.

The Senegal international has joined Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in extending his Anfield contract, putting his name to a deal that runs to 2023, and Klopp described the agreement as a statement by the club.

“I’m really happy about the fact he’s signed,” the Liverpool manager said. “It shows the change the club has made in the last few years. A few seasons ago players at the peak of their careers thought they had to leave the club to take the next step but now the boys believe they can achieve their ambitions here.

“I think he [Mané] sometimes is not aware of how good he is. It is not like I have to say: ‘Good morning Sadio, you are world class’ every day, but when you sign a player this is the way you hope it works out. We are now able to use the quality that we have. It is fixed and no clubs can come and ask for these players.”

Javier Aguirre, Egypt’s manager, expressed an opposite view earlier in the week when he suggested Salah may end up leaving Liverpool in search of medals and trophies. “Obviously I don’t agree,” Klopp said. “Perhaps Aguirre should move to another country if he doesn’t win a title in the next two years. I don’t know why people have to say things like that, but it is a free world and he can say whatever he wants.”

Klopp intends to hold talks with Dominic Solanke about the player’s future after the striker scored twice for England Under-21s against Denmark during the international break. The 21-year-old former Chelsea player has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool this season and is understood to be frustrated by the lack of opportunity, with Steven Gerrard apparently interested in taking him to Rangers on loan in January.

“The situation is a bit difficult at the moment,” Klopp said. “We want to keep him, because he is top quality, but at the same time we want to help him. I’m sure he will have a great future but the next thing is to find a way for us to help each other.

“We will talk and decide on the way forward, but after the internationals I don’t think anyone need worry about the future of English football. When you think who could play for England under-21s, and I am talking about players who have already made it to senior level like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford, it could be the best under-21 team ever.” - Guardian

