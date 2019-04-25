Klopp: ‘It’s like Highlander, only one of us will be there at the end’

Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool will have no cause for regret should they miss out on the Premier League title as this season’s challenge represents the first of many.

Liverpool can return to the top of the table with victory over relegated Huddersfield at Anfield on Friday but know the title is in Manchester City’s hands following their win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Klopp’s team could finish the campaign with 97 points – more than any other Premier League champion with the exception of City last season – and still not land their first title since 1990.

Klopp, however, insists Liverpool should savour this season, irrespective of where they finish in the table. “It’s like Highlander, only one of us will be there at the end,” the Liverpool manager said. “We don’t only play to be champions. Yes it’s a main target, and this team is pretty close in the moment, but this will be the first time, not the last time. Just because the club is waiting a long time but that doesn’t make it any more likely. That we are close is already rather surprising because last year we were 25 points behind. That’s really good.

“We have to carry on, and we will carry on, but only one team can be champion. We want to play the best football we can play every single day. That’s all we are interested in. We still have three games to play, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Wolverhampton – they proved again [by beating Arsenal on Wednesday] that it will be a tough game.

“We don’t have to reset the situation, or summarise the season. If we do it, we will do it. If we don’t do it, there are no regrets as long as we give it our best, and I saw that all season from the boys. Whatever we end up, it is only the first step. We are not finished. We started this year with this team and we will carry on.”

The Liverpool manager was asked by a Norwegian journalist what advice he would give Ole Gunnar Solskjær as he begins the formidable task of rebuilding Manchester United. Klopp replied: “They didn’t help us so why should we help them? You have to find your own solutions. It needs time.”

