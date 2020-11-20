Klopp defends ‘disciplined’ Liverpool players as Salah misses Leicester clash

Jürgen Klopp has defended Mohamed Salah’s decision to attend his brother’s wedding, insisting that Liverpool players are “incredibly disciplined” around Covid-19.

Salah twice tested positive on international duty, with the result of his first test announced four days after he attended the wedding in Cairo. Liverpool hired a private plane to fly the 28-year-old back from Egypt yesterday but he cannot resume training until he returns a negative test. Protocols also dictate that players must self-isolate for 10 days from a first positive test.

Klopp has spoken to Salah about his conduct in Cairo. But the Liverpool manager refused to comment on whether disciplinary action was taken against the striker after footage on social media showed him dancing with other wedding guests and not wearing a mask on more than one occasion.

“There is absolutely nothing to say in public about the things I talk to my players about,” he said when asked whether Salah had been disciplined.

“What I can say about my players is they are incredibly disciplined. All players are incredibly disciplined; there were some cases of course, but they really know about the situation. Sometimes it doesn’t work out like this and now we are in the situation we are in. All the rest is between Mo and me. We are fine.”

Klopp also refused to elaborate on say whether Salah, one of several Liverpool players to test positive this season, had the club’s permission to attend the wedding. He added: “If we knew or not, that is private.

“As long as he’s positive he cannot be back with the team. He will get tested again. If that test shows up negative then we will see when Mo is available for us again.”

