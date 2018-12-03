Klopp charged by FA over celebratory pitch invasion in Merseyside derby

Jürgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association over his celebratory pitch invasion in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

The Liverpool manager sprinted onto the Anfield pitch to embrace goalkeeper Alisson following Divock Origi’s dramatic 96th minute winner against Everton.

He later admitted his reaction was “not cool” and claimed to have apologised to Marco Silva on the final whistle. The Everton manager countered there had been no apology from Klopp but he may have reacted the same under similar circumstances.

Following receipt of referee Chris Kavanagh’s match report on Monday morning, the FA have charged the Liverpool manager and given him until Thursday to respond.

Klopp celebrates with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi’s 96th minute winning-goal against Everton on December 2nd Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty

Klopp could be fined, warned about his future behaviour or suspended depending if deemed guilty.

A statement from the FA read: “Jürgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 96th minute of the game between Liverpool and Everton yesterday. He has until 6pm on 6 December 2018 to respond to the charge.”

Merseyside Police are investigating reports that objects were thrown from the Everton section onto the pitch during the derby. A blue flare landed on the pitch at the end of the game while other items appeared to be thrown at players involved in a late melee. No-one was injured but police are studying CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

Injury and resurrection

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be without Sadio Mané for Wednesday’s visit to Burnley. The in-form striker suffered a deep cut to his foot during the derby and was unable to train on Monday.

Meanwhile, derby winner, Divock Origi, has said he never gave up hope of resurrecting his Anfield career despite falling out of favour under Klopp.

Origi’s dramatic 96th-minute header against Everton on Sunday was his first Liverpool goal since May 2017 and came in only his second substitute’s appearance of the season. The 23-year-old’s fortunes deteriorated at Liverpool after sustaining serious ankle ligament damage in a foul by former Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori in 2016. He would have been allowed to leave Anfield this summer had a suitor met Liverpool’s £26m valuation.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi shoots during the fixture against Everton at Anfield on December 2nd Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty

The Belgian international remains of interest to several clubs for the January transfer window but, having pushed himself ahead of Dominic Solanke in the Anfield pecking order in recent weeks, the striker insists his priority was to seize the next opportunity under Klopp.

Origi said: “It was special. It was a crucial goal, one of the most crucial I have scored for Liverpool so it was special. You could see the emotion of the fans and the coach and the players so we celebrated all together. It is a good day for Liverpool.”

As for his position at Liverpool, the striker added: “I just try to focus on what I can control and that was training well and shining my light. The rest I knew I couldn’t control so whatever minutes I got, I just tried to make the most of it and, thank God, it turned out well. The manager told me to just play my game and play like I have been in training. I was feeling good.

“I just try to play my game, whatever role it is. It’s on the pitch you have to do your talking and it is the coach who makes the decisions so the best I can do is show my best form. As a player you always want to play a lot of minutes but as a team we have a lot of goals this season and I just try to shine my light and see wherever it goes.” – Guardian