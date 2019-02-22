Klopp believes Solskjær has made Manchester United a threat again

Jürgen Klopp has said there is no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be Manchester United manager next season having restored “all the things Sir Alex Ferguson stood for” at Old Trafford.

Solskjær remains on loan at United from Norwegian side Molde but such has been his impact as caretaker manager – 11 victories in 13 matches plus revitalising the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial – that Klopp believes his appointment as José Mourinho’s permanent replacement is inevitable.

Liverpool face Solskjær’s side at Old Trafford on Sunday in a game of huge significance for their title prospects and Klopp, while at pains not to disrespect Mourinho, admitted it will be a United team that embodies the qualities of the Ferguson era.

“I always say we are not magicians but the potential of this Man United team is good, that was always clear,” said the Liverpool manager, who oversaw Mourinho’s final defeat as United manager in December.

“He came in and found exactly the right words, and did exactly the right things in training. He made his experience in Norway, and people who are not directly involved in football think that’s not proper management, but you have to do all the things you need as a football manager with players who do not have the same potential as here.

“I’m really happy for him that he got the opportunity to show his quality. It’s not the best news for us obviously, but for all Man United fans it’s brilliant that they bring in all the things Sir Alex Ferguson stood for, but with all the new things in football. That’s really good, and makes them a threat again. They were always a threat in specific games, but now they are really back on track. Everybody sees that. Good for them.”

Despite no official word from the United hierarchy on Solskjær’s long-term position, Klopp insists the Norwegian has proven himself in the Premier League following a difficult spell with Cardiff City and is the outstanding candidate for the managerial vacancy.

The Liverpool manager, whose team can go three points clear of Manchester City with victory on Sunday, added: “We all needed luck in our managerial career. When I went from Mainz to Dortmund, people said I have no international experience. It was true, but it’s not something you can buy or whatever. You have to make it. If Ole is not a former player of Man United then he would not have made a move from Norway to Manchester United – that’s clear. But you get the chance and you have to use it.

“He showed everything what you need, together with his coaches. They made a few smart decisions and it worked out because of different things – you score this goal or not and concede a goal here then it goes in the other direction. But he has the quality and had the luck in the right moment.

“Now he’s in charge and there’s no doubt about that he will be the manager next year as well. That’s clear. Can you imagine one situation when they say: ‘We bring in another manager’? He deserved that 100 per cent. He made everything what you have to make to be successful with them. So now I think we spoke enough.” – Guardian