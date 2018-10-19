Kevin De Bruyne set for Man City return against Burnley

Belgian playmaker has not featured since suffering a knee injury in August
Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne trains ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley. Photo: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne is poised to return to action as champions Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Belgium playmaker has not featured since suffering a knee injury in August but returned to training before the recent international break.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Pep Guardiola said: “I don’t know if he is able to play 90 minutes but he has trained well in the last two weeks without pain. He is ready to be part of the group.”

The match will also see the return of former City goalkeeper Joe Hart to the Etihad Stadium.

Hart, who won two league titles with City, left the club on a permanent deal in the summer after spending the past two seasons out on loan.

Guardiola said: “I think there is no doubt how important Joe was and is. Tomorrow we will see how much our fans appreciate what he has done in this club.”

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is still out with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola expects the Clarets to prove difficult opposition.

He said: “(They are) always tough games since I came here. What they do, they do really well.”

