Ken Early: The secret of Liverpool’s success - failure is no longer indulged
Ken Early: Klopp is a rare example of a massively successful professional who is simultaneously humble, sincere and authentic
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after winning the Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Back in February 2012, Liverpool FC’s principal owner John Henry stood pitchside at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, taking in his first experience of success in English football.
It was a joyful scene out on the pitch as Kenny Dalglish and his Liverpool players celebrated with the Carling Cup trophy – Liverpool’s first silverware in nearly six years.