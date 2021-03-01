Ken Early: Referees and VAR now thrust to centre stage
The Premier League title race is effectively over so conspiracy theories about decisions will fill the void
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire remonstrates with referee Stuart Attwell after his decision not to award a penalty against Chelsea following a VAR check of an incident at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Andy Rain/PA
Another Super Sunday hype match, another dismal non-event, as two Premier League titans, in the absence of the competitive tension a crowd would have brought to bear, settled for a goalless draw that suited both sides.
“A high-quality game” said Thomas Tuchel after overseeing his side of the non-aggression pact, and it’s true that the fake crowd noise piped in on the main match feeds sounded as enthusiastic as ever.