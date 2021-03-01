Ken Early: Referees and VAR now thrust to centre stage

Another Super Sunday hype match, another dismal non-event, as two Premier League titans, in the absence of the competitive tension a crowd would have brought to bear, settled for a goalless draw that suited both sides.

“A high-quality game” said Thomas Tuchel after overseeing his side of the non-aggression pact, and it’s true that the fake crowd noise piped in on the main match feeds sounded as enthusiastic as ever.