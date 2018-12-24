Ken Early: Pochettino must answer a very awkward question

Spurs look like contenders but will the manager practise what he preaches and stay?

Ken Early

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates after the final whistle against Everton at Goodison Park. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Spurs have a better away record than any other Premier League team in 2018, and last night they pretty much emptied out Goodison Park with half an hour to go. When Harry Kane tried to make it seven with a Marco van Basten-style volley in injury time, there was hardly anyone left to see it.

The match will be remembered as a disaster for Everton, whose coach, Marco Silva, decided to play man for man against Spurs without having the quality in his team to pull it off. The result was a terrible night for several Everton players, none more so than Seamus Coleman, some of whose touches caused audible frustration in the crowd. Coleman has been one of Everton’s most popular players since he established himself in the team there in 2010, but poor recent form has put him well into “What have you done for me lately?” territory with a lot of Everton fans.

