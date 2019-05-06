Ken Early: Klopp must find way of improving his finished product

Should fairytale title finish not materialise, Liverpool boss facing a real conundrum

Ken Early

Jurgen Klopp: “We will be champion or not, it’s destiny. It’s like this. Because we do everything, we cannot do more.” Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

Jurgen Klopp: “We will be champion or not, it’s destiny. It’s like this. Because we do everything, we cannot do more.” Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

Every so often you hear someone ask, “why isn’t there any good fiction about football?”

A good way to answer would be to compare the audience reactions to Game Of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell last week, and Liverpool’s win against Newcastle on Saturday night.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.