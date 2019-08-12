Ken Early: Exit of David Luiz may haunt Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager is now left with a defence which looks shaky and creativity lost

Ken Early

Arsenal’s David Luiz (left) during the pre-match warm up prior to their Premier League meeting with Arsenal at St James’ Park. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

When Frank Lampard agreed to become the new manager of Chelsea, it seemed like a good time for him to take the job precisely because Chelsea’s current situation was so bad.

A fanbase that had rejected the likes of Rafael Benitez and Maurizio Sarri despite their creditable performances in the job was always going to welcome Lampard, probably the best player of the Abramovich years. The transfer ban and the departure of Eden Hazard were certainly not advantages, but they would surely help to lower expectations while an inexperienced manager got to grips with the job.

