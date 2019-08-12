When Frank Lampard agreed to become the new manager of Chelsea, it seemed like a good time for him to take the job precisely because Chelsea’s current situation was so bad.

A fanbase that had rejected the likes of Rafael Benitez and Maurizio Sarri despite their creditable performances in the job was always going to welcome Lampard, probably the best player of the Abramovich years. The transfer ban and the departure of Eden Hazard were certainly not advantages, but they would surely help to lower expectations while an inexperienced manager got to grips with the job.