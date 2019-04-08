Ken Early: Barcelona’s reliance on Messi gives Man United a chance
A decade on from Pep, they are just a normal rich team with the best player in the world
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring late against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. Photograph: EPA/Alejandro Garcia
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan were at Camp Nou on Saturday night to watch Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0, with late goals by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. The goals were spectacular, and the win effectively sealed Barcelona’s 10th league title since Messi made his debut in 2005.
But what they saw will have convinced them that United have a chance.