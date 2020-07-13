Ken Early: Another Mourinho masterclass in going through the motions
The Tottenham manager’s clear lack of enthusiasm is rubbing off on the entire team
Tottenham’s manager José Mourinho congratulates his players after their 2-1 win over Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Michael Regan/NMC/Pool/EPA
Tottenham’s victory in Sunday’s North London derby was unmistakably a Mourinho masterclass – that is to say, a game nobody enjoyed, which was won by the Mourinho side thanks to a breakaway goal from a defensive error and a defender’s goal at a set-piece.
It was reminiscent of Mourinho’s win for Manchester United against the Spurs of Mauricio Pochettino back in October 2017. On that occasion, after snatching the win with a late Anthony Martial goal, Mourinho turned to shush the camera while the disapproving Pochettino was forced to wait in the background for his handshake.