Ken Early: Another Mourinho masterclass in going through the motions

Tottenham’s victory in Sunday’s North London derby was unmistakably a Mourinho masterclass – that is to say, a game nobody enjoyed, which was won by the Mourinho side thanks to a breakaway goal from a defensive error and a defender’s goal at a set-piece.

It was reminiscent of Mourinho’s win for Manchester United against the Spurs of Mauricio Pochettino back in October 2017. On that occasion, after snatching the win with a late Anthony Martial goal, Mourinho turned to shush the camera while the disapproving Pochettino was forced to wait in the background for his handshake.