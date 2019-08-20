Kadeem Harris goal helps Sheffield Wednesday to top spot

Sheffield Wednesday moved top of the Championship after a 1-0 victory over Luton.

Kadeem Harris scored the only goal in the 54th minute as the Owls overtook Yorkshire rivals Leeds – for 24 hours at least – and there was further pain for Luton as Martin Cranie was carried off on a stretcher in the second half.

Derby could also have gone above Marcelo Bielsa’s side with a victory but they lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City as new manager Phillip Cocu’s stuttering start to the season continued.

Former Rams forward Andreas Weimann opened the scoring in the 16th minute and Josh Brownhill added the second on the stroke of half-time to lift the Robins to fourth in the fledgling table as Jack Marriot’s 85th-minute goal came too late for the hosts.

Birmingham secured their first home win over Barnsley in 11 years as Lukas Jutkiewicz scored for the fourth successive league match at St Andrews, a feat he last achieved in October.

Jutkiewicz’s 69th-minute header was added to by Alvaro Gimenez as Blues returned to winning ways after taking one point from their last two matches.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray had won more league victories, seven, against Hull than any other team heading into their clash at the KCOM Stadium and he extended that with a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Ireland international defender Derrick Williams, his first since since April 2017.

Rovers, who hit the woodwork three times in the first half, were helped by Jarrod Bowen’s second failure in his last four penalties in the 13th minute.

Jonathan Woodgate recorded his first league win as Middlesbrough manager as Wigan’s woeful record at the Riverside continued.

Britt Assombalonga headed home the only goal in the 23rd minute as Latics, who have now failed to score in their last four matches, made it six games without a league goal on Teesside.