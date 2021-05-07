Jurgen Klopp backs fans protesting as long as it’s peaceful

Liverpool boss: ‘I am a believer in democracy. I am happy for people to tell their opinion’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp supported Manchester United fans’ right to protest at Old Trafford last weekend but felt the actions of some crossed the line. Photograph: Lee Smith/PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp supported Manchester United fans’ right to protest at Old Trafford last weekend but felt the actions of some crossed the line. Photograph: Lee Smith/PA

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the right of supporters to demonstrate, but said they needed to be peaceful.

Liverpool’s game at Manchester United last Sunday was postponed after protests at Old Trafford by United fans against their club’s owners, the Glazer family.

“I am a believer in democracy,” he said. “I am happy for people to tell their opinion . . . I heard police were injured and this should not happen. To break down doors and stuff. It was not completely peaceful and then it was not right anymore.”

Klopp also played down his side’s top-four chances and said winning their five remaining Premier League games might not be sufficient to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title last season - after claiming the Champions League the previous season after back to back final appearances - but a campaign marred by a catalogue of injuries has left them seventh, seven points below the fourth and final Champions League place.

“I am not sure there is still a chance (for top four) but we will try and if there is one, we will be there for sure,” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s home game against Southampton.

Klopp admitted his side had found it difficult to overcome serious injuries to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and club captain Jordan Henderson among many others.

“People think it’s an excuse but we lost our full defence, it felt like we broke our leg,” he said. “You can limp but midfielders transformed to defenders and the spine was broke, then it’s difficult to move.

“But I always try to learn. That’s the plan, to use the experience for the future.”

Klopp said Henderson, who has not played since late February after undergoing surgery on a groin injury, had started running again but had not yet joined team training.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.