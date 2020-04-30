Jose Mourinho defends football behind closed doors

‘Millions are watching. So if one day we walk into this empty stadium, it will not be empty’

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has defended football behind closed doors. Photograph: PA

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has defended football behind closed doors. Photograph: PA

 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes resuming the Premier League season, halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and playing it to completion will be good for the sport.

Soccer in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has caused more than 26,000 deaths in the United Kingdom. Premier League clubs are set to meet on Friday to discuss ways to finish the season.

Spurs’ first-team squad returned to the club’s facilities for individual training sessions this week as they prepare for a possible resumption.

“If we play the remaining nine matches this season it will be good for every one of us. It will be good for football, for the Premier League,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “If we play football behind closed doors (without fans) I’d like to think that football is never behind closed doors.

“With cameras, it means that millions and millions are watching. So if one day we walk into this empty stadium, it will not be empty, not at all.”

The suspension has given Spurs’ injured players such as Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn time to recover but Mourinho said he was unsure of how long it would be before they were able to play competitive football again.

“For them, it’s many, many weeks of injury. And when the injury was arriving at an end, we stopped training,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t know, they don’t know, we have to wait for the right permission for them to train again in groups to see if they can come back to a normal competition level.”

Spurs were eighth in the Premier League standings with 41 points, seven points adrift of fourth, before the season was suspended.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.