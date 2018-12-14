José Mourinho: This United team is not playing in my image

Manchester United travel to Anfield 16 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jamie Jackson

Jose Mourinho was asked whether Manchester United are a team in their manager’s image. Photograph: Getty Images

Jose Mourinho was asked whether Manchester United are a team in their manager’s image. Photograph: Getty Images

a
 

José Mourinho believes Manchester United are a long way from playing in his image and has suggested structural issues at the club are to blame.

United travel to Anfield on Sunday 16 points behind Jürgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders. Liverpool are viewed as a team in their manager’s image and Mourinho was asked whether the same could be said for him and United.

“Far,” he replied, before indicating that the reasons run deeper than transfers. “A football team is not just about spending the money,” he said. “A football team is like a house, too; a house is not just about buying the furniture. You have to do work in the house and when the house is ready, then you buy the furniture, you spend money on the best possible furniture and then you are ready to live in an amazing house.”

Mourinho feels Liverpool are in condition to win a first trophy since 2012. “I think trophies matter – it matters, especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and especially when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophy,” he said.

Jose Mourinho has received criticism for his team’s style of play. Photograph: Getty Images
Jose Mourinho has received criticism for his team’s style of play. Photograph: Getty Images

“I think sometimes to just say is not very intelligent. But when you have the potential, you have nothing to hide, you know from day one that your potential and your desire has a relation with the potential … To say we want to win, everyone can say that; another thing is to say in a conscious way in relation to the potential you have. But, I don’t read much. I think Jürgen told already they want to win the Premier League.”

Guardian services

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.