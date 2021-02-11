José Mourinho surprised by Gareth Bale injury

José Mourinho has expressed surprise at the events that led to Gareth Bale declaring himself unavailable for Tottenham’s FA Cup tie at Everton.

The manager said Bale had asked for a scan on an injury that was not “obvious” and had been left out of the squad for the 5-4 extra-time defeat at Goodison Park after saying he was not feeling comfortable.

“I think it is better for me to say: we played against West Brom on the Sunday and he didn’t play, he was on the bench,” Mourinho said. “Monday I was a bit surprised by him wanting to have a scan because he was not feeling comfortable.

“He didn’t train on Monday then on the Tuesday he trained with the team but I was informed his desire would be to work with the sports science for a couple of days to strengthen that area where he was not feeling comfortable.

“That is the reason why he is not here. I don’t think it is an obvious injury, I would say he feels uncomfortable and because of that training session he couldn’t be 100 per cent.”

Asked whether he felt the Wales international, who has been restricted to 15 appearances this season on loan from Real Madrid, needed to play through the niggles Mourinho said: “Gareth was not here and the only thing I can say is the question I was asked. I wanted to make it very clear the situation, which I am being completely open and honest about.” - Guardian