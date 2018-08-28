José Mourinho safe for now as United board back manager

Decision-makers said to be impressed by first half display and will give Mourinho time

Jamie Jackson

Jose Mourinho speaks to Luke Shaw after Manchester United’s Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho speaks to Luke Shaw after Manchester United's Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Manchester United are continuing to back José Mourinho despite the 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, with the board encouraged by the side’s first-half display against Mauricio Pochettino’s team in particular.

United suffered a second consecutive defeat with Monday night’s reverse at Old Trafford. However Mourinho’s team were bright before the interval as the manager sent out a new 3-3-3-1 shape that had Ander Herrera in a fresh role as the right-sided centre-back.

Although the game remained goalless at half-time, United had created several chances, with Romelu Lukaku missing one clear opportunity to score.

Following the dismal capitulation at Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous game, the response engendered by Mourinho impressed the executive, it is understood, and there is no move to even consider his future as manager.

The Portuguese takes his team to Burnley on Sunday before the international break and unless there is a defeat of an alarming nature Mourinho is unlikely to be sacked before the visit of Watford on September 15th.

Luke Shaw was one of United’s best performers and was congratulated by Mourinho at final whistle.

“I don’t really care about my performance, I care more about the result and the team,” Shaw told MUTV. “It is a sad night for us. We have just got to pick ourselves back up, keep working hard and we need to pick up points, especially after two losses.

“We need to win and win in a good way because we played really well in the first half and if we keep playing like that, and take our chances, then we will win games.” – Guardian service

