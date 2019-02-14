José Mourinho received just under £20m after United sacking

Sacking José Mourinho before Christmas cost Manchester United £19.6million (€22.3m), the Premier League club have revealed in their second-quarter financial results.

That sum, which is listed under “exceptional items” in the accounts, includes pay-outs for the five members of Mourinho’s staff who left with him on December 18th.

It is less than was reported in some quarters but four times the amount United had to pay predecessors David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal when they were fired in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

In the report, the club announced record revenues of £208.6million (€237m) for the quarter, which translate into earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £104.3million (€118.6m) and an operating profit of £44million (€50m).

As well as replacing the Mourinho regime with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan, the club also agreed new contracts with Anthony Martial, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Scott McTominay.

These deals helped lift the club’s wage bill for the quarter, which ended on December 31st, to £77.9million (€88.5m), an increase of £8.2million (€9.3m or 11.8 per cent) on the corresponding period a year ago.

Commercial revenue, thanks to new sponsors such as Remington, inched up to £65.9million (€75m), although the retail and merchandising part of that equation fell slightly, and matchday proceeds increased by £2.1million (€2.4m or 5.7 per cent) on 12 months ago, primarily due to playing one more Champions League game at home.

But the real boost came from broadcasting, up £28.5million (€32.4m or 37.9 per cent) to £103.7million (€118m), as Uefa’s new Champions League broadcasting deal really started to kick in.

In a statement, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said: “The appointment of Ole and Mike as caretaker manager and assistant manager has had a positive impact throughout the club.

“We are delighted with the improvement in the team’s performances since December and we look forward to a strong finish to the 18-19 season.”