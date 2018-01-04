José Mourinho has ‘no intention’ of leaving Manchester United

Jose Mourinho insists he has no plans to walk out on Manchester United at the end of the season.

Reports emerged on Thursday evening claiming there were fears inside Old Trafford that Mourinho could resign after two seasons.

However, the United manager has not only rubbished that suggestion but stressed he is keen on extending his deal beyond the three-year contract he initially penned back in 2016.

“It depends on what you want to know and what you want to speak about,” Mourinho said on his future.

“If you want to speak about some news, I say, ‘Garbage’. I don’t find a better word to define the talk.

“If you want to ask me directly, which I suppose you want (to), if I see myself next season in Manchester United, I say I see myself (here). And, as I told when I arrived, I’m going to leave when the club wants me to leave, because I have no intention to leave at all.”

Asked whether he saw himself remaining at United beyond three seasons, he replied: “Yes, I see myself here (after three years), it’s just a question of the club, the board the owners, Mr (Ed) Woodward, they are all happy with my contribution and they want me to stay beyond the end of this contract, but I want to stay.”