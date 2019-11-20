José Mourinho has been officially confirmed as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night. The Portugese has been out of work since being fired by Manchester United last December, but returns to the Premier League with Spurs on a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season. Tottenham announced the appointment on Wednesday morning, and in a statement chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.” The outgoing Pochettino leaves Spurs after five and a half successful - albeit trophyless - years in charge.

Elsewhere the Republic of Ireland will face Slovakia in the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 play-offs next March, after Wales secured qualification with a 2-0 victory over Hungary in Cardiff last night. Two goals for the returning Aaron Ramsey either side of half-time gave the hosts a comfortable win and confirmed their place at next summer’s Euros, with manager Ryan Giggs calling it, “one of the greatest nights of my life.” Ireland will now take on Slovakia on March 26th next year, before a potential play-off final against Northern Ireland - who were beaten 6-1 by Germany last night - or Bosnia on March 31st. You can get to know Ireland’s play-off opponents a bit better by reading Ruaidhrí Croke’s profile of the Slovakia HERE.