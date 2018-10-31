José Mourinho avoids touchline ban for Newcastle comments

Mourinho charged with improper conduct for remarks he allegedly made at the end
José Mourinho walks off the Old Trafford pitch after Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Newcastle. Photograph: John Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

José Mourinho will not face a touchline ban after an independent panel cleared him of using foul language after Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Newcastle, the FA has announced.

Mourinho was charged with improper conduct for remarks he allegedly made as he left the pitch at Old Trafford after the comeback win against Newcastle. United vigorously contested the 55-year-old’s charge and an Independent Regulatory Commission convened on Wednesday and decided Mourinho will avoid any sanction.

A statement from the FA read: “A charge against José Mourinho for allegedly using language which was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper has been found not proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today.

“It related to an incident at the end of the Manchester United versus Newcastle United game on October 6th 2018. Written reasons for the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission will be published in due course. This decision is subject to appeal.”

The full written reasons are likely to be published next week, when the FA’s disciplinary department will consider whether to appeal.

