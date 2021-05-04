José Mourinho announced as new AS Roma manager

Portuguese will take over ahead of 2021-22 season after being fired by Tottenham

José Mourinho has been announced as the new manager of Roma. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA

José Mourinho has been announced as the new manager of Roma. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA

 

José Mourinho will take over as Roma’s head coach for the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese has moved quickly, getting the job just 15 days after being sacked by Tottenham.

The Serie A club tweeted: “The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.”

Roma announced earlier on Tuesday that current boss Paulo Fonseca will leave his position at the end of the season.

Club president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin said on the club’s official website: “We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family.

“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

“The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.